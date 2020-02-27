Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ: GLPG) recently:

2/26/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

2/25/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

2/24/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $188.00.

2/21/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

2/20/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

2/10/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

2/6/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

2/3/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

1/10/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

1/9/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

1/5/2020 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

GLPG traded down $17.49 on Thursday, reaching $216.42. 376,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average is $194.02. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.57. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.