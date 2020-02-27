Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QAD (QADA)

QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/21/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/15/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/8/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/7/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

1/11/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

1/10/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

1/3/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – QAD had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996.54 million, a PE ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Get QAD Inc alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $51,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $146,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,418,095 shares in the company, valued at $215,028,683.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,141. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in QAD by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 307,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in QAD by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QAD by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.