Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

2/6/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

2/3/2020 – Napco Security Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/1/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

1/15/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

1/8/2020 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Shares of NSSC opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 over the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

