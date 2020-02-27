Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,225 ($81.89) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,144.39.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

