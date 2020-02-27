Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.72) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,225 ($81.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,270.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

