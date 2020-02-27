Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

LON:RB traded down GBX 215 ($2.83) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,884 ($77.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,891,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,144.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

