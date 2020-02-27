Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 30th total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 13,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

RCON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.