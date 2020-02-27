ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $69,029.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.01014414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041873 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00203835 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00304724 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, Upbit, Crex24, Bisq, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

