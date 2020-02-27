REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ: RDHL):

2/27/2020 – REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/22/2020 – REDHILL BIOPHAR/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

2/21/2020 – REDHILL BIOPHAR/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

2/6/2020 – REDHILL BIOPHAR/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

2/5/2020 – REDHILL BIOPHAR/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

1/28/2020 – REDHILL BIOPHAR/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RDHL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

