Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 2,680,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,216. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

