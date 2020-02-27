Refereum Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. Refereum has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $998,659.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,577,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

