Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.61% of Regal Beloit worth $56,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $7,633,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBC opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

