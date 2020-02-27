Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Regenxbio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regenxbio by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Regenxbio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

