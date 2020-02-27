Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.55

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RGL traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.60 ($1.52). 991,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.59).

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

Several research analysts have commented on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

