Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 30th total of 753,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 772,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Relx has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

