Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

MARK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.