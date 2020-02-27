Remme (REM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kuna. During the last week, Remme has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $269,941.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00493958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.06490300 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00062596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Kuna, Hotbit, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.