Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Remy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

REMYF stock opened at $109.20 on Thursday. Remy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $148.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

