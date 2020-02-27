Ren (REN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.81 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Tidex and Binance. In the last week, Ren has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $46.97 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00494877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.79 or 0.06431177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062534 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028033 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, UEX, Tidex, DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

