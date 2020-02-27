Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF makes up about 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 98,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $107.40.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

