Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 17,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

