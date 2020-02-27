Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,188 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $10.84 on Thursday, hitting $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,479,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,181,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

