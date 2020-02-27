Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Buys Shares of 82,356 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 6.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,361,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,698,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,587 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

