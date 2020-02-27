Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Buys Shares of 84,814 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 970,976 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480,346 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

