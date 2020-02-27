Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.60. 2,513,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,125. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $187.13 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

