Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $12.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,858,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,726. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.