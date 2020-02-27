Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. iShares US Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,793. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $143.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

