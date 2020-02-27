Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 932,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,430. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

