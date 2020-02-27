Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $144.30 million. Renasant posted sales of $149.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $592.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.20 million to $595.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $622.88 million, with estimates ranging from $618.50 million to $626.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of RNST opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

