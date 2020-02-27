Rene Sugo Purchases 100,000 Shares of MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Stock

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) insider Rene Sugo acquired 100,000 shares of MNF Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.20 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of A$420,000.00 ($297,872.34).

Shares of ASX:MNF traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$4.16 ($2.95). 769,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MNF Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$3.25 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of A$5.48 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.69. The company has a market cap of $305.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from MNF Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. MNF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About MNF Group

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

