Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.