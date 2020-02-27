Rent-A-Center Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

