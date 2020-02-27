Rentokil Initial plc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

