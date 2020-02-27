Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 11,735 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.10. 866,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,503. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

