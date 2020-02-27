Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $72.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.19 million. Repligen reported sales of $60.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $315.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $369.19 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $375.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $85.16 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 193.55, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.