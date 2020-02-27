Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 30th total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KRMD stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 2,169,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of 450.23 and a beta of -0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

