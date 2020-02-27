Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Republic Services worth $45,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Republic Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $96.90 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

