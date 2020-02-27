Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

CNK stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.