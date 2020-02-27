Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Depot Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

HD stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.71. 4,774,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

