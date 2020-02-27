Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PRA Health Sciences Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.