Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pretium Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

