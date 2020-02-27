Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

