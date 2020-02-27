Research Analysts Set Expectations for 1life Healthcare Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for 1life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 1life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

ONEM stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. 1life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

