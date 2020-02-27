Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Shares of CM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 673,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.