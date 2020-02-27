Research Analysts Set Expectations for EPAM Systems Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.53. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPAM. Wedbush increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.23. 9,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,443. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average is $203.72. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,764,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 111,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after buying an additional 635,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

