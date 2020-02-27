Research Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. 26,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,370. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

