Research Analysts Set Expectations for Secure Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

SES stock opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

