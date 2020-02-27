Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (BSMX, BWXT, CBIO, CDTX, CFB, CLDT, CLPHY, CM, CODX, CSOD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.70 ($27.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.80 ($17.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

