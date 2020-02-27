Resideo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,772% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

Shares of REZI opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 961,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.