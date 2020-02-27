ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ReTo Eco-Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

